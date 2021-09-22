Biden eyes another COVID-19 summit in early 2022

WASHINGTON, September 22. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden on Wednesday proposed holding another COVID-19 summit in the beginning of 2022 and also announced that Washington intends to hold a ministerial meeting to discuss the pandemic later this year.

He said that Secretary of State Antony Blinken would gather foreign ministers of other countries later this year to assess the collective progress in the fight against the pandemic. The US leader also said that another leaders’ summit is needed to review progress and maintain agreement of efforts.