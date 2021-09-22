Portugal gives shelter to Afghani national junior female football team

NEW DELHI, September 22. /TASS/. Portugal has provided a shelter to the team of young Afghani female football players, who arrived in Lisbon on September 19, India Times daily reported on Wednesday.

"The rescue mission was called Operation Soccer Balls and was coordinated with the Taliban through an international coalition of former US military and intelligence officials…, US allies, and humanitarian groups," the daily reported.

After the United States announced the end of its operation in Afghanistan and the beginning of its troop withdrawal, the Taliban launched an offensive against Afghan government forces.

On August 15, Taliban militants swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, establishing full control over the country’s capital within a few hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country.