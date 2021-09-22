Uzbek leader unlikely to visit Russia before presidential vote — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, nominated for the country's next presidential election, is unlikely to visit Russia before the vote takes place, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said in an interview with TASS.

"An election campaign has been officially launched in Uzbekistan and it's hard to imagine the trip taking place before the vote, though Shavkat Mirziyoyev is always welcome here. Still, such a visit is more likely to be held after the election," he pointed out.

According to earlier reports, Uzbekistan's president will make a state visit to Russia before the end of the year. The election campaign in the country kicked off on September 20. The presidential vote is scheduled for October 24. The country's largest Liberal Democratic Party nominated the incumbent president to run for re-election. He represented the party in the 2016 vote, winning in a landslide.