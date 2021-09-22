Taliban may be recognized if observes human rights - Biden and Johnson

LONDON, September 22. / TASS /. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and United States President Joe Biden agreed that Taliban's (outlawed in Russia) international recognition has to be coordinated and be conditional in nature, said Johnson's spokesman following talks between the two politicians in Washington DC on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the two agreed that any international recognition of the Taliban must be coordinated and on the condition that the they respect human rights.

Both leaders expressed the opinion that the diplomatic approach the best way to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and doing so will be the best way to honor the memory of those who gave their lives for peace and stability in the country.

The Taliban launched a large-scale operation to regain control over Afghanistan after the United States announced the withdrawal of its military personnel from the country. On August 15, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country, and the Taliban forces swept into Kabul, meeting no resistance. The forces opposing the Taliban rule offered resistance, which was headed by Ahmad Massoud, in the Panjshir Province. Saleh, who declared himself "caretaker president," urged the country to support it.