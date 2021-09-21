Batch of Russian Sputnik V vaccine arrives in Algeria — television

RABAT, September 21. /TASS/. A batch of 206,000 doses of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V has arrived in Algeria, Algerie 1 television channel reported on Tuesday referring to the country’s health ministry.

These vaccines will help to give a boost to the vaccination campaign in Algeria that has been repeatedly suspended over problems in talks between the medical authorities of the country and foreign pharmaceutical companies, the television channel said.

According to updated reports from the country’s ministry of health, over nine million people have been inoculated against coronavirus, of them three million people have received both doses of the vaccine. The vaccination campaign in Algeria was launched on January 30, 2021. Russia’s Sputnik V is among the vaccines used in the country.

Algeria reported its first coronavirus case back on February 25, 2020. Since then, over 200,000 people have been infected in the country, according to official data. The number of fatalities has exceeded 5,600, and over 137,000 coronavirus patients have recovered.