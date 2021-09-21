Venezuela receives Sputnik V doses for revaccination — TV

HAVANA, September 21. /TASS/. Caracas, the capital of Venezuela, has received a batch of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine on Monday to inoculate its population against COVID-19 for the second time, the Telesur TV Channel reported, citing a statement by the South American country’s authorities.

According to the official data, the Venezuelan state has received 200,000 doses of Sputnik V. Other batches of Russian vaccines are expected to be delivered to the South American country in the near future. In particular, Russian Ambassador to Caracas Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov noted that a new batch of the injection would arrive in Venezuela on Tuesday.

The Venezuelan Health Ministry tallied up 1,201 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. The Latin American nation has recorded more than 356,200 infections, and 4,311 deaths since the pandemic began. The Venezuelan government hopes to inoculate 70% of the population by the end of 2021, using jabs from Russia, China, and Cuba.