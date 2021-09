Kremlin confirms preparations for Erdogan’s visit to Russia

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Russia is being prepared, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Turkish president’s Chancellery announced that Erdogan’s visit to Russia for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin was scheduled for September 29. It is planned that he will visit Sochi.

"The visit is being prepared," Peskov said, answering a question whether Putin was planning to meet in person with his Turkish counterpart during his visit to Russia.