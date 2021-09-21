‘Veiled colonialism’: Russian official blasts Zelensky's deals made during US visit

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Secretary of Russia's Security Council Nikolay Patrushev slammed the deals Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky struck in the United States, noting that they benefit American corporate interests exclusively and amounted to nothing more than ‘veiled colonialism’, he told the weekly Argumenty i Fakty in an interview.

He believes that Zelensky's visit to Washington "demonstrated the true face of those who ostensibly care for Ukraine's wellbeing."

"The achieved agreements will benefit US businesses exclusively, which have been allowed once again to uncompetitively rake in profits from Ukrainian projects. This is nothing but veiled colonialism," Patrushev said.

In the meantime, the people of Ukraine, he said, are being persuaded that this policy detrimental to national interests is a step towards the so-called "progressive West."

"Quite a few people believe this propaganda," Patrushev noted.