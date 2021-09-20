Official invites Russian CEC members to monitor Venezuelan elections

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairperson Ella Pamfilova and other CEC members have been invited to monitor Venezuela's election scheduled to be held on November 21, Chairman of the country's National Electoral Council Pedro Enrique Calzadilla Perez said at a CEC meeting on Monday.

"Venezuela will hold its next elections on November 21. At a meeting with CEC Chairperson Ella Pamfilova, I invited her and CEC members to monitor the voting process in Venezuela," he noted.

The Venezuelan National Electoral Council's chief also pointed out that Russia had managed to cope with external attacks on its electoral system.