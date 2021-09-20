Germany shocked by Perm shooting tragedy, offers condolences to victims’ relatives

BERLIN, September 20. /TASS/. Berlin is appalled by the shooting at Perm State University and has offered solace to the families and friends of the victims, Spokesperson for the German Cabinet Steffen Seibert stated on Monday.

"The German government is shocked by the reports of a massacre at Perm State University," the spokesperson said. "We express our condolences to the relatives and friends of the victims, and we are spiritually with them as well as those who are struggling to overcome the aftermath [of the incident]," Seibert noted.

On September 20, a student opened fire in one of the buildings of Perm State University. As a result of the tragedy, about eight people have been killed and several others have been injured. The attacker has been taken into custody and his identity has been established. Multiple homicide charges have been filed by the Investigative Committee, which will carry out a further inquiry.