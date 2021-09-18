Consul visits Russian citizen Franchetti detained in Prague - embassy

PRAGUE, September 18. /TASS/. Head of Russian Embassy in Prague’s consular section visited Russian citizen Alexander Franchetti, detained in the Czech Republic under a request from Ukraine, embassy spokesman Nikolay Bryakin told TASS Saturday.

"The head of the consular section visited Russian citizen Alexander Franchetti in the Pankrac prison [on September 17]," the spokesman said. "This is not her first meeting with Franchetti. The first meeting took place soon after his apprehension last Sunday in the Prague international airport. The embassy stays in a constant contact with Alexander Franchetti, his lawyer and relatives. The Russian citizen is being provided with all necessary consular support."

On Tuesday, the Prague City Court put Franchetti into custody over concerns that he might flee the republic. He will wait for the court ruling on extradition to Ukraine in the Pankrac prison. According to Czech lawyers, the process may take about one year. The case is currently under investigation.

According to media reports, the Russian citizen was detained under the international arrest warrant, issued by Kiev over Franchetti’s active participation in the events that led to Crimea’s reunification with Russia.