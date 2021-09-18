US president to convene virtual summit on pandemic on Sept. 22 — spokesperson

WASHINGTON, September 18. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden will organize a virtual summit on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly to discuss the novel coronavirus pandemic, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has said in a statement.

"On Wednesday September 22 President Biden will convene a virtual COVID Summit on the margins of the UN General Assembly," she said. "This meeting is about expanding and enhancing our shared efforts to defeat COVID-19."

In her words, the US side will be asking participants to commit to of a higher level of ambition across several themes, including enhancing equitable access to vaccines; saving lives "by solving the oxygen crisis"; ensuring broader access to tests, therapeutics and personal protection equipment and establishing "a sustainable health security financing mechanism." Another theme of the summit is aligning around targets, tracking progress, and supporting one another in fulfilling commitments.

According to Washington, the goal of the event is "to rally civil society, NGOs, philanthropists, and industry along with world leaders and align on a common vision for defeating COVID-19 together."

The list of invited participants has not been disclosed.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday the Kremlin had received an invitation from the US to participate in an online summit on anti-coronavirus efforts, and was now considering it.