SCO members vow to bolster green technology partnership

DUSHANBE, September 17. /TASS/. The member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) plan to strengthen their partnership in various fields, in particular in the use of green technologies, according to the Dushanbe declaration adopted on Friday following the results of the SCO summit.

"The member states will further strengthen cooperation in trade, industries, transport, energy, finances, investments, agriculture, customs, telecommunications, innovations and other areas, in particular by using advanced resource-saving and energy-efficient, "green" and low emission technologies for the improvement of well-being and the quality of life of the population, ensuring the sustainable development of the member states," the document says

The member states find it important to consistently fulfill the significant potential of economic interaction that was formed during the development of the SCO.

"Priority will be given to the effective implementation of the adopted long-term programs and plans in trade and economy in order to promote the socio-economic development of the member states of the organization and the region as a whole," the declaration says.