Biden’s climate summit is attended by leaders of six countries, EU and UN

WASHINGTON, September 17. /TASS/. The leaders of Argentina, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Mexico, South Korea, the UK as well as representatives of the EU and the UN are taking part in the online summit on climate and energy hosted by US President Joe Biden on Friday, the White House press pool reports.

The videoconference event is attended by Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, European Council President Charles Michel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as well as UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Biden is accompanied by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian leader Vladimir Putin was not planning to attend the summit. At the same time, he said that Russia’s participation "was being agreed through diplomatic channels." Peskov previously said that Russia had received the invitation.

The summit hosted by the US White House occupant will focus on ramping up efforts to counter the global climate crisis.