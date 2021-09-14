Afghanistan’s participation in SCO summit not planned — Tajik diplomat

DUSHANBE, September 14. /TASS/. Afghanistan’s participation in a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Dushanbe is not planned, Ahmad Saidmurodzoda, acting head of the Tajik foreign ministry’s CIS countries department and SCO national coordinator, told TASS on Tuesday.

"Afghanistan’s representatives will not take part in the SCO summit," he said, adding that it is not planned either to adopt a document outlining a common position on Afghanistan.

He also said that Tajikistan doesn’t plan to involve armed forces of the member countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to guard its border with Afghanistan.