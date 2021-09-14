Taliban does not bar women from activities complying with Sharia law — Foreign Minister

CAIRO, September 14. /TASS/. The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) does not forbid women from activities that comply with Sharia law and the country’s customs, Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi said Tuesday.

"We have not forbidden the women from engaging in any activities that comply with our customs and the Sharia [norms]," he noted, cited by TOLOnews.

He claimed that foreign states are affected by "unjust prejudice" regarding the Taliban.

"We respect human rights, including women’s rights," he added.