Russia-Belarus agriculture integration will remove administrative barriers — official

MINSK, September 14. /TASS/. The convergence of the legislation of Belarus and Russia in the field of the agro-industrial complex will increase the volume of mutual trade and remove administrative barriers, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food of Belarus Alla Lomakina said in an interview with Sovetskaya Belorussiya - Belarus Segodnya newspaper published on Tuesday.

"Given the close ties between Belarusian and Russian agricultural producers and processors, the benefits are obvious. The convergence of legislation in the field of the agro-industrial complex will increase the volume of mutual trade, remove administrative barriers, and ensure food security," Lomakina said.

Lomakina noted positive trends in the trade of agricultural products with Russia. According to her, in seven months of 2021, food products and agricultural raw materials worth $2.55 bln were supplied to Russia (an increase of 4.6% year-on-year).

Last week, the governments of Russia and Belarus approved 28 programs for the development of the Union State and the main provisions of the agreement on the creation of the union, including documents related to the agro-industrial complex.