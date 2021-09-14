Tajikistan has no plans to involve CSTO in protection of Afghanistan border — diplomat

DUSHANBE, September 14. /TASS/. Tajikistan does not plan to contact the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) for assistance in border control at this point, head of Tajik Foreign Ministry CIS Department Ahmad Saidmurodzoda told TASS.

"We do not plan to involve CSTO member states in guarding or securing the border with Afghanistan at this point," Saidmurodzoda said.

He underscored that the situation at the border is currently under control, adding that the Tajik border control forces can manage it without problems.

The official noted that the situation around Afghanistan, including the situation at the border, is a subject for discussion within the CSTO, but no specific actions are currently planned in the wake of the upcoming CSTO summit in Dushanbe.

"The provision of aid to Tajikistan will be discussed [at the summit]; to this extent, we are already working on negotiating the ‘Target international program on reinforcement of the Tajik-Afghan border’," Saidmurodzoda said.

He noted that Dushanbe does not plan to adopt the program at this point, but the work on it is in progress.