Putin says person who took ‘too long to get revaccinated’ in his inner circle gets COVID

NOVO-OGARYOVO, September 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has revealed that several people in his inner circle have contracted COVID, one of which "took too long to get revaccinated."

"Several people have fallen ill in my innermost circle, one of these people is a person who works in direct proximity with me. He was vaccinated," the president said on Tuesday.

He clarified that this person’s antibody titer had dropped. "It seems that he took too long to get revaccinated," Putin added.

According to the president, this person fell ill three days after receiving a revaccination shot. "I was speaking to him the whole day, was very close to him throughout the whole day," the leader said.

He also recalled that his trip to Tajikistan had been postponed.