Contact Group’s political and humanitarian subgroups begin their work

LUGANSK, September 14. /TASS/. The working groups covering political and humanitarian issues of the Contact Group on settling the crisis in eastern Ukraine began their meetings on Tuesday via video conference.

"A session of the subgroup on the political settlement of issues has begun as planned," the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic delegation to the Contact Group said on its official Telegram channel.

The humanitarian subgroup has started operating as well, the LPR reported.

The working groups on security and economic issues are scheduled to hold their meetings on Tuesday, as well. The Contact Group’s session via video conference is due to take place on September 15.