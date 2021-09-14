US seeks to pressure Moscow through project to democratize Ukraine, says Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Washington’s project to democratize Ukraine is actually aimed at pressuring Moscow and creating instability in the region, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the Soloviev Live YouTube channel on Tuesday.

According to her, "they provide financial aid to [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky only to achieve their main goal, which is to put pressure on Russia and promote what they call democracy around the world." "Our country is the main target and platform for this concept," Zakharova added. "It is a tool that the US uses to contain our country and maintain this ongoing situation of instability in order to have the opportunity to keep accusing us of things," she noted.

Zakharova pointed out that the project was not in line with the Ukrainian people’s interests. "Nothing has been done in the Ukrainian people’s interests. All that has been done runs counter to their interests," the Russian diplomat stressed.