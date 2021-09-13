China administers over 2 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses

BEIJING, September 13. /TASS/. Thanks to the mass vaccination of the population, Chinese doctors have inoculated over 2.1 bln of the country's residents against COVID-19, China’s National Health Commission reported on Monday.

According to the statement on the department's website, as of September 12, 2,148,120,000 coronavirus vaccinations were made nationwide.

In June, Chinese epidemiologist Shao Yiming said that in order to develop herd immunity, 80-85% of the population or more than 1 bln people should be completely immunized.

China’s population totals 1.41 bln people. About 969 million have been inoculated, China’s National Health Commission official Wu Liangyou stated on September 7. China’s campaign to vaccinate priority populations kicked off on December 15, 2020. To date, four Chinese-made jabs have received approval for entering the domestic market, and three more drugs have received the green light for emergency use.