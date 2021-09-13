Russian Sputnik V puts San Marino in lead in terms of mass vaccination, says top diplomat

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Moscow welcomes the fact that the Sputnik V COVID-19 jab has allowed San Marino to become one of the leaders in mass vaccination and in solving safety issues amid the pandemic, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday during talks with Luca Beccari, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Economic Cooperation and Telecommunications of San Marino.

"We are cooperating in terms of combating the pandemic. We are pleased that Sputnik V made it possible for San Marino to become probably a leader in mass vaccination and solving safety issues brought by the infection," Lavrov stated.

The top diplomat also noted that Russia and San Marino planned to develop bilateral ties in the field of trade, economics, investment as well as in the humanitarian sphere.

As Lavrov pointed out, relations between the countries were marked by regular consultations on a wide range of issues, including the situation on the European continent, in the Euro-Atlantic area, along with the activities of the UN. "We would like to hold these consultations on a regular basis in line with the memorandum on cooperation between the foreign ministries of our countries, which was signed in San Marino in March 2019," the top diplomat mentioned.

"Our countries are different, nevertheless, we have a desire to enhance cooperation in such areas as the economy, the social sphere, culture and especially in the fight against COVID-19. In the pharmaceutical industry, we found a way out of the challenging situation brought on by the pandemic, and this has accelerated the development of our ties over the past few months," Beccari said in turn.

According to San Marino’s top diplomat, the countries are actively interacting in the international arena, with a constant exchange of views on a number of issues.