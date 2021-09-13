WHO should play key role in ensuring equal access to vaccines, upper house speaker says

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The World Health Organization (WHO) should play a defining role in the implementation of medical and sanitary norms worldwide as well as in ensuring equal access to vaccines and pharmaceuticals, Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said on Monday.

"[The Interparliamentary Assembly of Member Nations of the Commonwealth of Independent States (IPA CIS)] places special significance on the beginning of the operations of a special group designated to consider the entire set of issues on improving the activity of the WHO’s emergency sector. We are confident that international medical and sanitary rules should be at the foundation of interaction in the sphere of sanitary and epidemiological control. It is precisely the WHO, as one of UN’s supporting institutions, that should play a defining role in their introduction and implementation, in ensuring equal access to vaccines and pharmaceuticals," she said in a video address within the framework of the 71st session of the WHO Regional Committee for Europe.

Matviyenko who is heading the Interparliamentary Assembly of CIS member nations noted that all countries of the commonwealth have actively joined the fight against the pandemic. "Russia is significantly contributing to this work. It sent doctors to neighboring countries, performed large-scale deliveries of the means of personal protection, test systems, pharmaceuticals and equipment," she noted.

According to her, a real breakthrough was achieved by Russian scientists. "The vaccines that they developed have proved their efficacy and safety. Agreements were reached on launching the production of Sputnik V at foreign sites," she noted.

The upper house speaker also added that CIS countries are open for cooperation in all key directions of global development. "I am confident that by joining efforts we can adequately respond to today’s challenges," she concluded.