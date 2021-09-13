North Korea's new missile tests don't violate UN Security Council resolutions, expert says

SEOUL, September 13. /TASS/. North Korea's tests of a new long-range cruise missile on September 11 and 12 do not violate UN Security Council resolutions, an informed military source in Seoul told TASS on Monday.

"The Security Council did not impose any restrictions on the development or testing of cruise missiles by North Korea, which pose a lesser threat than ballistic missiles capable of carrying a nuclear charge, including across the ocean," the source noted.

Considering this, "it is unlikely that any reciprocal steps will follow" from the international community, the source added.

On Monday, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that North Korea successfully test-fired a new type of long-range cruise missile on September 11 and 12.

According to KCNA, the launched long-range cruise missiles flew for 7,580 seconds along <...> trajectories over the territory and territorial waters of North Korea and hit targets at a distance of 1,500 km.

On August 5, 2017, the UN Security Council tightened the sanctions regime against Pyongyang in response to the launch of the Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile. Resolution 2371 provides for a ban on the export of a range of minerals and products from North Korea, including coal, iron, lead and seafood. Also, countries where North Korean workers work were prohibited from increasing their number.

On September 11, 2017, the UN Security Council adopted a new package of sanctions against North Korea. This measure was caused by another nuclear test in the country on September 3, 2017. Resolution 2375 introduced a ban on the purchase of textiles from the DPRK, the supply of natural gas and its condensates to the country, and the establishment of joint ventures with legal entities from the DPRK. Also, restrictions were introduced on the export of refined products - no more than 2 million barrels per year.