Ukraine heard no direct reply regarding NATO membership from US — Zelensky

KIEV, September 10. /TASS/. During the recent visit to Washington the Ukrainian delegation did not receive a direct answer from the United Sates regarding the prospects of its accession to NATO, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said at the YES Brainstorming forum on Friday.

"True, we did not hear a direct position [of the United States] regarding Ukraine's accession to NATO," Zelensky said. At the same time he is certain that Kiev can count on the Americans.

"We can rely on the US, because our relations are now at a different level," Zelensky said.

Earlier, Zelensky said after his visit to Washington that US leader Joe Biden personally supports Ukraine on the issue of joining NATO. However, as White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said, the United States believes that Ukraine should meet a number of conditions to adjust itself to NATO standards first. Also, Washington is not in the position to unilaterally make decisions regarding any country' membership of NATO. Among the steps Ukraine was expected to take on the road to NATO membership Psaki mentioned "efforts to advance rule of law reforms, modernize its defense sector, and expand economic growth."

For his part Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov described Ukraine's NATO membership aspirations and the United States' theoretical readiness to discuss this possibility as an "immediate threat."