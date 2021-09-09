Russia expects new government to reflect interests of all Afghan people - envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS, September 10. /TASS/. Moscow expects that Afghanistan’s new government will reflect the interests of all of the country’s people, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said at a UN Security Council meeting on Afghanistan.

"New government agencies are being formed. We have expected and continue to expect them to be inclusive and reflect the interests of all Afghan people, all ethnic and political forces," he said, adding that it was "the key to achieving peace in the country."

The UN envoy is also hoping that Afghanistan will regain access to its assets that are currently frozen. "The country is on the verge of a financial and economic collapse. A further degradation of the social, economic and humanitarian situation won’t bring about anything good. On the contrary, it will inevitably lead to a destabilization and consequently to complications for the immigration situation in the region and around the world in general. We are expecting that the access to all frozen Afghan assets will be reopened," he said. Earlier, the US froze Afghan assets, while the IMF, World Bank and European Union suspended financing for various projects in the country.

Nebenzya also stressed that Moscow has hopes that the new Afghan authorities will address the drug trafficking issue in the country.

Only the Afghan people can decide their country’s future, Nebenzya said.

"What happened makes it clear that Afghan society will not accept foreign control over its development pathways. Only the Afghan people can decide the future of their country. At the same time, all decisions should be made in an inclusive manner, the interests of all sectors of society and all ethnic groups should be taken into account, and the rights of women and basic human rights should be respected," he pointed out.

On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country.

On Tuesday, Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced the new Afghan government, which includes only the radical movement’s members, the vast majority of whom are Pashtuns. Mohammad Hasan, who heads the Shura (the Taliban leadership’s council), was declared as Prime Minister. Meanwhile, the radicals clarified that the current government was temporary.