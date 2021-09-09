Situation in Belarus significantly stabilizes, Putin says

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The domestic political situation in Belarus has significantly stabilized, Russian President Vladimir Putin said following talks with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday.

"Alexander Grigoryevich [Lukashenko] told me about the domestic political situation in Belarus, which has significantly stabilized," Putin pointed out.

Belarus held its presidential election on August 9, 2020. According to the Central Election Commission’s data, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko received 80.1% of the vote. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who garnered 10.12%, refused to recognize the election’s results and left Belarus. Protests erupted in the country's capital of Minsk and several other cities following the presidential vote.