Western secret services behind detention of Russians in Belarus in 2020 — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Western secret services were involved in the incident with the detention of a group of Russians in Minsk in the summer of 2020, as Russia has stressed more than once, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Russia's TV Channel One about the affair.

"We expressed Russia's position on the issue in different formats and at different levels when this affair was unfolding in Minsk," Peskov said while commenting on a CNN report on the incident. "We said at the time that the hand of overseas secret services was unmistakably at work there. This was clearly said back then. There is nothing new about this."

Earlier, the CNN network quoted sources in the Ukrainian intelligence as saying that the United States' CIA had assisted the Ukrainian authorities in an operation which resulted in the detention of 33 Russians in Belarus last year. In the meantime, an anonymous US official said this was untrue and an attempt to put part of the blame for the failed operation on US secret services.

At the end of July 2020, Belarus detained 33 Russian citizens on its territory. Minsk described them as employees of the Wagner private military company. All of them were eventually arrested. Kiev argued that 28 of the 33 had taken part in the armed conflict in Donbass and demanded their extradition.

Russia described the detention of its citizens as "inadequate to the relations of an alliance between Moscow and Minsk" and dismissed the charges against them as groundless speculation. The Kremlin stated that the group of Russians were transiting Belarus on the way to Istanbul, and their stay in the country was in no way linked with Belarus or Belarusian affairs. On August 14, Belarus returned 32 of the detainees to Russia. One of them, who also had Belarusian citizenship, was detained further in Belarus.

On August 27, 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the Rossiya-24 round-the-clock television news channel in an interview that the detention of Russian citizens was a result of a joint provocation by Ukrainian and US secret services. Putin said that the group of Russians had been deceitfully brought to Belarus with forged documents and then "presented as a likely special group tasked to shake loose the situation during the election campaign".