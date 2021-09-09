Russia has more than enough vaccines against coronavirus today, top sanitary doctor says

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Inoculation against coronavirus in Russia is very accessible to residents, there are more than enough vaccines, Head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova said on Thursday.

"Today, Russia has five certified vaccines, and believe me, they are all effective, and, what’s important, safe. Today we can protect the population of the Russian Federation and today the country has more than enough [vaccines]. Today the accessibility of vaccines [is very high]. My colleagues and acquaintances in the far abroad are incredibly envious of us. We, probably, do not realize how well off we are, but they are very envious, our immunization is very accessible," she said at a session of the 4th Forum of Social Innovations of the Regions.

The top sanitary doctor reiterated that the coronavirus is here to stay but new viruses will emerge as well. "We have passed only a stage, and, apparently, the development will still continue. Both this virus is with us for a long time, and obviously, there will be new ones," she noted. That is why, according to her, the Sanitary Shield project is so important in order to most efficiently protect the Russian population.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin in his address to the Federal Assembly stated that Russia must have "a strong and secure shield" in the sphere of sanitary and biological safety with the maximal use of Russian equipment and domestic components. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin explained that the "Sanitary Shield" should be created by opening a country-wide network of laboratories for rapid and accessible diagnostics of infections.