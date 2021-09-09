Afghanistan won’t take part in SCO summit in Dushanbe, source says

BEIJING, September 9. /TASS/. Afghanistan’s delegates will not take part in the Dushanbe-hosted summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on September 16-17, a source close to the organization informed TASS on Thursday.

"Afghanistan’s representatives will not take part in the SCO summit," he said. "That stems from the fact that there is still no official recognition of the new government of Afghanistan by the organization’s member states today," the source explained.

The SCO is a regional international association. Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are its full-fledged members. Four states (Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia) have observer status, while six more countries (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Turkey) are dialogue partners.

The SCO has been an observer in the UN General Assembly since 2004. Tajikistan is holding the SCO presidency in 2021. Afghanistan has had observer status in the organization since 2012.

After the US announced the end of its operation in Afghanistan and the beginning of its troop withdrawal, the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) launched an offensive, announcing by September 6 that it had established full control over the country’s entire territory. By September 8, the Taliban formed an interim government, which included only the group’s members.