Minsk ready for constructive cooperation with EU on illegal migration — foreign ministry

MINSK, September 8. /TASS/. Belarus stays ready for constructive cooperation and interaction with the European Union over illegal border crossings by migrants, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday in response to the statement of the European Union’s Delegation to Belarus about a demarche of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry on illegal border crossings from the country into the EU.

"Belarus stays ready for constructive interaction and cooperation with the European Union on the given issue. For us, the border is a line of cooperation, not disagreement," the Foreign Ministry said, pointing out that Belarus has nothing to do "with the real causes behind the increasing migrant influx from problematic regions, but the EU countries, as participants of the well-known coalitions, are directly involved in it."