EU continues discriminatory policy towards Crimean residents, Putin tells Michel — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin noted during his phone call with EU Council President Charles Michel that the European Union continues to carry out discriminatory policies towards the residents of Crimea, Kremlin press service announced Wednesday.

"[Putin] drew attention to the fact that the EU continues to carry out discriminatory policy towards the residents of the peninsula," the press service said.

During the talk, Putin also noted the "provocative nature of Ukrainian authorities’ undertaking to hold the so-called ‘Crimean platform summit,’ considering that the question of Crimea’s return to Russia was closed back in March 2014," the Kremlin noted.