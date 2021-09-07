Baku, Yerevan swap captured servicemen with Russia’s mediation — agency

BAKU, September 7. /TASS/. Azerbaijan and Armenia have carried out an exchange of captured servicemen, the Baku-based Trend news agency reported on Tuesday.

"[Azerbaijani serviceman Jamil] Babayev was returned to Azerbaijan through assistance of the Russian peacekeeping forces, by exchange for two Armenian soldiers - Arthur Nalbandian and Aramais Torozian," the agency said, citing the State Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons.

Later in the day, a Russian Aerospace Forces plane delivered two Armenian prisoners of war, exchanged for an Azerbaijani prisoner, from Azerbaijan to Armenia.

"The Russian plane landed at about 20:30 [local time]," a TASS source at the Erebuni Airpot said. "The passengers left the airport territory quickly."

The Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan reported on August 26 that its serviceman Jamil Babayev, detained in Nagorno-Karabakh, had fled the psychiatric department of a hospital in the city of Ganja. A criminal case was launched against him. Presumably, the serviceman crossed into the territory controlled by Russian peacekeepers. The Armenpress agency said Babayev had been detained in the city of Martakert.

On July 14, the Defense Ministry of Armenia said two of its servicemen - Arthur Nalbandian and Aramais Torozian - went missing after contact with them was lost amid thick fog.