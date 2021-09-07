Current Taliban cabinet can work for up to two years, Afghan lawmaker says

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The Taliban (outlawed in Russia) interim government can stay in power as it is for up to two years, Abdul Qader Zazai Watandost, Secretary General of the Afghan parliament’s lower house, told TASS on Tuesday.

"In the past experience, I mean since the end of 2001 when the new transitional government came under the lead of Hamid Karzai, it was for two years and then they called for Loya Jirga of new Constitution and then elections. So yes, I think they will keep the transitional government at least for two years and then after new constitution <…> I hope they will go for elections, both presidential and parliamentary," he noted.

Speaking about the Taliban government composition, the lawmaker said, "It is very early to say about the new cabinet’s professionalism or inclusiveness." "We have to give them a three-month period for their responsibility and activities, then we can analyze them for [what has been done]," Watandost added.

The Taliban on Tuesday unveiled its new government. Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund is named prime minister, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar is appointed his deputy, his second deputy will be Mullah Abdul Salam Hanafi. At the same time, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that this is a temporary cabinet.

The Taliban launched a large-scale operation to regain control over Afghanistan after the United States announced the withdrawal of its military personnel from the country. On August 15, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country, while the Taliban forces swept into Kabul, meeting no resistance.