Too early to draw conclusions after forming Taliban government in Afghanistan — lawmaker

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Russia is interested in the soonest stabilization in Afghanistan, but it is too early to draw any conclusions after the formation of a Taliban (outlawed in Russia) government, a Russian lawmaker said on Tuesday.

"It is too early to draw any conclusions or make any statements after the Taliban announced the composition of its government. In this situation, it is necessary to follow the Taliban’s following steps and the development of the general situation," Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma, or lower parliament house, told journalists.

"Russia is interested in the soonest stabilization in Afghanistan. Russia wants peace to be established and the humanitarian crisis be overcome in that country as soon as possible," he said. "We also stand for security in the region and preventing the spread of a terrorist threat."

The Taliban, which has seized power in Afghanistan, on Tuesday announced the composition of the country’s new cabinet. Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund was appointed prime minister, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, head of the Taliban political office, and Mullah Abdul Salam Hanafi, a deputy head of the political office, were appointed deputy prime minister. However, the Taliban spokesman noted that this is an interim government.

After the Biden administration announced the end of its US military operation in Afghanistan and the launch of its troop pullout, the Taliban embarked on an offensive against Afghan government forces. On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country.

The Taliban could not form a government for two weeks due to "technical problems and preparations," as they claimed.