Taliban cabinet is not inclusive, says Afghan envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS, September 7. /TASS/. The new Afghan government formed by the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) is not an inclusive one, Afghanistan’s envoy to the UN Ghulam Isaczai said on Tuesday when speaking at the UN General Assembly.

"Today, the Taliban announced its government. It is anything but inclusive," he said.

"We ask all member states of the United Nations to help us promote a culture of peace in Afghanistan. We ask that you continue to reject the reinstatement of the Islamic Emirate, hold the Taliban to account for their violation of international human rights and humanitarian law, insist on an inclusive government and draw a fundamental red line regarding Taliban’s treatment of women and girls and respect for their rights," the diplomat continued.

Isaczai was appointed Afghanistan’s envoy to the UN by the government of former president Ashraf Ghani who fled Afghanistan. Earlier, the organization informed that the Taliban had not yet appealed to change the country’s permanent representative.

The Taliban unveiled its new government earlier on Tuesday.