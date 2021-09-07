17 mln people vaccinated in UAE by August — ambassador

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is a leader in terms of coronavirus vaccination scope, with 17 million people being vaccinated as of August 2021, UAE Ambassador to Russia Mohammed Ahmed Al-Jaber told TASS.

"Dubai successfully opened its borders for tourists last summer and the UAE is among the leading nations in terms of vaccination scope. As of August 2021, 17 million people were vaccinated," he said.

According to the ambassador, his country’s authorities reacted to the pandemic swiftly and developed a strategy based of the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO), the Dubai Health Authority, and the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention.