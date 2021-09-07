Kiev can’t set Ukrainian, Russian people at odds — Ukrainian opposition politician

KIEV, September 7. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Opposition Platform - For Life party condemns the dismantling of a monument in Kiev dedicated to friendship with Moscow, Chairman of the party’s Political Council Viktor Medvedchuk said in a statement.

"The dismantling of the memorial sign commemorating friendship between Kiev and Moscow is another evidence of the Ukrainian authorities’ ineptness as they continue to seek to incite inter-ethnic hatred and manipulate historical facts. No matter what Russia-hating authorities do, they won’t be able to set the Ukrainian and Russian people at odds," the statement reads.

Medvedchuk excoriated the idea of the so-called Museum of Totalitarianism, where the dismantled monument will be moved. According to him, the authorities’ goal is "to rewrite the developments that took place over a long and important period in the history of the Ukrainian state and turn Ukraine into an anti-Russian entity." "This is the essence of Ukraine’s present-day totalitarian policies that the authorities are trying to impose on all and make mandatory," Medvedchuk pointed out.

He vowed that his party had no intentions of putting up with the mayhem of fabricated history in Ukraine.

Kiev’s utility company recently dismantled a monument to friendship between the Ukrainian and Russian capitals, installed in 2001. It was deposited with the Goloseyev District Administration and will eventually be displayed in the Museum of Totalitarianism.