Israel confirms strikes on Hamas objects in Gaza, IDF press service says

TEL AVIV, September 7. /TASS/. Israeli fighter planes struck a Hamas rocket manufacturing site and a training camp in the Gaza Strip in the early hours of Tuesday in response to balloons with incendiary substances and explosives launched from the Strip, the IDF press service reported.

"As Israelis prepared to celebrate the Jewish New Year today, Hamas launched arson balloons and ignited fires in Israel with the intention of terrorizing civilians. In response, we struck a Hamas rocket manufacturing site and military compound in Gaza," the statement said.

According to Israel’s state radio Kan on September 6, incendiary balloons launched from the Strip sparked several fires in agricultural regions bordering the Gaza Strip.

On May 21, a ceasefire became effective between Israel and Palestinian radicals from the Gaza Strip who had been exchanging missile strikes for 11 days. During this time, 13 Israelis were killed, while 257 fatalities were reported in the Gaza Strip, including women and children, and about 2,000 were wounded. Now the work is underway on a permanent ceasefire agreement between the sides with Egypt’s active mediation.