Israeli air force strikes several Palestinian positions in Gaza

CAIRO, September 7. /TASS/. Israel’s air force attacked the positions of Palestinian groups in various parts of the Gaza Strip in the early hours of Tuesday, the Donia Al-Watan news portal reported.

In particular, several Palestinian positions to the west and north of the town of Khan Yunis in the southern part of the enclave were attacked. Both fighter aircraft and drones were used in the raids. There was no information on fatalities or injuries as a result of the attacks.

According to Palestinian sources, the strikes were a response to radicals launching incendiary balloons towards Israel. Lately, these launches aiming to cause fires on Israel’s territory became a usual practice. On its part, the Israeli military responds to such attacks with strikes on the infrastructure of the Gaza groups, including the combat wing of the Hamas movement that controls the Gaza Strip.

On May 21, a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian radicals from the Gaza Strip became effective who had been exchanging missile strikes for 11 days. During this time, 13 Israelis were killed, while 257 fatalities were reported in the Gaza Strip, including women and children, and about 2,000 were wounded. Now the work is underway on a permanent ceasefire agreement between the sides with Egypt’s active mediation.

Meanwhile, since the beginning of the summer, the Israeli air force has performed several air strikes on the Gaza Strip, including the Hamas training camps.