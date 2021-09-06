Chinese-Russian partnership to strengthen despite global challenges, diplomat says

BEIJING, September 6. /TASS/. The comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Russia continues to grow stronger despite global challenges, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday.

"The global economy is struggling to recover and many destabilizing factors are emerging across the globe. However, despite that, Chinese-Russian cooperation will steadily develop," he told reporters at a press briefing.

Commenting on Chinese President Xi Jinping’s address to the participants in the Eastern Economic Forum held in Vladivostok, the diplomat noted that cooperation between Beijing and Moscow was aimed at maintaining global peace and stability.

"We believe that the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and the Russian Federation will deepen both on regional and global issues," Wang Wenbin concluded.