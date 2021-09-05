Taliban guarantees security of UN humanitarian staff and access to assistance

UNITED NATIONS, September 5. /TASS/. The Taliban (outlawed in Russia) have pledged to guarantee security of humanitarian staff and humanitarian access to those in need, United Nations Secretary General’s Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in press statement on Sunday after a meeting between Taliban representatives and United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths in Kabul.

Griffith met with head of the Taliban political office of Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. The UN envoy stressed "the critical role of women in the delivery of aid and called on all parties to ensure their rights, safety and well-being." He also called "for all civilians - especially women and girls and minorities - to be protected at all times."

"The authorities pledged that the safety and security of humanitarian staff, and humanitarian access to people in need, will be guaranteed and that humanitarian workers - both men and women - will be guaranteed freedom of movement. The authorities committed to cooperate with the humanitarian community to ensure assistance is delivered to the people of Afghanistan," the statement says.

According to the UN spokesperson, further meetings are planned for the coming days. "An urgent scale-up in funding is required so the lifesaving humanitarian operation can continue," the statement says.

A ministerial meeting on humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan will be held in Geneva on September 13. The meeting will be attended by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

After the Biden administration announced the end of its US military operation in Afghanistan and the launch of its troop pullout, the Taliban embarked on an offensive against Afghan government forces. On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country. The United States finished withdrawal its troops from Afghanistan and ended its entire 20-year mission in that country on August 31.