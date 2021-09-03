Taliban unable to seize resistance forces-held Panjshir valley — experts

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. The radical Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia), which has risen to power in Afghanistan, will be unable to seize Panjshir in the country's north - the sole province beyond their control, held by resistance forces under Ahmad Massoud, son of the once powerful field commander Ahmad Shah Massoud (1953-2001), military expert Ivan Konovalov, development director at the Foundation for the Promotion of 21st Century Technologies, told TASS.

"Panjshir is a theater of operations that is extremely difficult to storm, even though the Taliban have US military hardware at their disposal. Some temporary success may be possible, but keeping the territory of Panjshir under control will be extremely difficult. Our (Soviet) troops were through this once. In the meantime, the Taliban show no potential for conducting a major operation. They have overpowered the Americans by patience, and not by means of creating combined forces," he said.

To storm Panjshir the Taliban will need a major military buildup.

"For this there must be a large combined force and fundamental planning. A blitz will not work here," Konovalov warned.

Negotiations and long siege

The expert believes that there still remain certain chances Panjshir’s defenders and the Taliban may come to terms.

"However, in the context of Afghanistan’s realities, where the ethnic factor prevails sooner or later, such chances look slim," he stressed.

A prolonged siege of Panjshir is a very possible option, Konovalov believes.

In 1996, the Taliban failed to take Panjshir. Moreover, Tajikistan is now going to support its defenders, and this factor cannot but be taken into account," Konovalov said.

The chief of the Bureau of Military-Political Analysis, Alexander Mikhailov, believes that the militias in Panjshir should stand firm in order to "either remain an actor on behalf of the West in this region, or to enter into talks and, if possible, join a coalition government, which would pave the way for peace and prevent another spiral of civil war in Afghanistan."

Push towards Panjshir

The resistance forces have already tried to conduct negotiations with the Taliban once, but to no avail. The militants early this week began an offensive towards Panjshir. But, as the spokesman for the resistance forces Fahim Dashti told TASS, the radicals have failed to seize at least one outpost, and the militias remain in control of all routes of approach to their ‘citadel’. According to Dashti, about 350 Taliban militants were killed in the clashes. He did not mention the militia’s losses, but the Taliban, too, has said nothing about their opponents’ losses, either.

Despite the hostilities the militias say they are prepared to resume talks with the Taliban at any moment. At the same time Dashti said Panjshir was prepared "for any kind of struggle."

The Taliban launched a massive operation for control of Afghanistan after the United States last spring declared the intention to pull out its forces. On August 15, President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and left the country, while the Taliban entered the Kabul without encountering any resistance. The radicals’ Massoud-led opponents organized resistance in Panjshir. Afghanistan’s former vice-president, Saleh, who had proclaimed himself as the acting head of state, urged support for Massoud.