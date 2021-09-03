EU Foreign Ministers think Belarus creates migration pressure on European borders

BRUSSELS, September 3. /TASS/. EU Foreign Ministers believe that Belarus is creating artificial migration pressure on the Union’s eastern border in Lithuania and Poland, EU High Representative Josep Borrell said at a press conference in the wake of the Foreign Ministers’ Gymnich meeting in Slovenia’s Ljubljana.

The Ministers condemned the actions of Belarus, which "cynically" uses migrants and refugees to create artificial pressure on the eastern border of the European Union, "because the Lithuanian and Polish borders are European borders," Borrell said, adding that the Foreign Ministers stand in solidarity with Lithuania, Latvia and Poland, and are ready to take all measures to support them if the situation continues to deteriorate.

Since the beginning of this year, over 4,000 illegal migrants have been apprehended at the Lithuanian-Belarusian border, which is 50 times more than during the whole of 2020. Vilnius believes that the migration crisis was provoked by Minsk, and calls it a hybrid attack on Lithuania. In late May, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated that his country served as a barrier for illegal migration to Europe, but, considering the Western political pressure, Minsk would reconsider whether it should continue doing so.

Due to the escalating situation at the border, Poland has already imposed a state of emergency in the border area.

On September 2, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei disclosed that Belarus has been offering the EU to hold consultations on migration since April, but the EU has continually rejected these offers.