Ukraine’s opposition party slams President Zelensky’s remarks about strong civil society

KIEV, September 3. /TASS/. The Opposition Platform-For Life political party has slammed as lies remarks of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s remarks made during his speech at Stanford University where he said that Ukraine is not in danger of an authoritarian regime thanks to a strong and democratic society.

"Zelensky does not just lie to his own citizens but also broadcasts his lies to foreign scientific communities without thinking how ridiculous it looks and what damage it causes to the image of our country. During a speech at Stanford University, Zelensky stressed that Ukraine has such a strong, free and democratic civil society that an appearance of a ‘dragon’ in the form of an authoritarian regime is simply impossible," the statement reads.

At the same time, the party stressed that the whole policy of the Ukrainian authorities is aimed at destroying democracy, judiciary independence and opposition with illegal and anti-constitutional means. "Zelensky’s cynicism and deceitfulness are outrageous as his sole purpose is to build the very authoritarian regime in Ukraine the possibility of appearance of which he so ferociously rejects," the document adds.