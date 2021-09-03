Ex-Afghan vice president calls on UN to take notice of Taliban’s activities in Panjshir

TEHRAN, September 3. /TASS/. The international community should take notice of the activities of the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) in the rebel Panjshir province, Afghanistan’s former Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who declared himself caretaker president after the Taliban movement came to power in the country, wrote on Twitter on Friday.

"We call on the United Nations and world leaders to take notice of this criminal and terrorist behavior of the Taliban," the tweet reads. According to Saleh, Taliban members have blocked humanitarian access to Panjshir, cut off electricity and telephone communications and deprived people of access to medical care. They are also using military-age local men as mine clearance tools by walking them on minefields. "Taliban are committing war crimes and have zero respect for international humanitarian law," Saleh emphasized.

After the United States announced plans to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, the Taliban embarked on a large-scale operation to take the country under control. On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country. Those unwilling to accept Taliban rule organized a resistance movement in the Panjshir Valley, which is led by Ahmad Massoud, the son of late field commander Ahmad Shah Massoud. Saleh called on the Afghan people to support the resistance leader.