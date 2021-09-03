Afghan embassy wants world community to be aware of Taliban’s ‘appalling actions’

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. The global community should be aware of the horrific actions by the Taliban radical militant group (outlawed in Russia) in Afghanistan, the Afghan Embassy in Moscow stated.

"The public is shocked to see what is going on in the country. The embassy receives a multitude of letters with reference to a video featuring the appalling actions of the Taliban. The world community should be aware of what is happening in Afghanistan," the diplomatic mission stressed.

After the United States announced plans to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan, the Taliban embarked on a large-scale operation to take the country under its control. On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country. US military personnel fully exited Afghanistan minutes before the clock struck midnight August 31 ending their 20-year presence in this country.