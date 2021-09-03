‘Where is this humanization?’ Putin points to Iran’s need for help in combating pandemic

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Iran needs help in combating the coronavirus pandemic but the West is reluctant to lift any restrictions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, addressing the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"As for Iran, I don’t want to delve into political details but the country needs help and still, no restrictions are being lifted. There isn’t even any discussion of the issue. I'm not even talking about other countries. Take Venezuela: politics is politics but humanitarian issues [remain] humanitarian," Putin emphasized.

The head of state pointed out that "the collective West" frequently highlighted the need to put a human face on international relations. "Well, where is this humanization?" Putin asked, adding that even the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, particularly in the area of distributing drugs and vaccines, were not being lifted.

