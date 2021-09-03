Vaccine-producing countries do little to protect humanity from pandemic — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. The advanced countries that produce vaccines against the coronavirus do little to protect humanity from the pandemic, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.

"The benefits of vaccination are enjoyed mostly by advanced economies. The bulk of the vaccines is made there, and it is used to protect their own population. But very little is being done to protect humanity in the broad sense," Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum on Friday.

"This is very bad for the producers, because all this boomerangs around the globe. For instance, in Africa the level of protection with vaccines is minimal, but contacts with the African countries continue. There is no getting away from this. This infection will return again and again," Putin said.

